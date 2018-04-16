Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Raleigh (N.C.) Enloe three-star defensive end Christian Rorie.
Rorie, the No. 50 SDE in the class of 2019, holds additional offers from Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest.
According to MaxPreps, Rorie recorded 48 total tackles in the 2017 season including six tackles for a loss, four sacks and 37 hurries.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame #AGTG #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/6OgYkfWJH2— Christian Rorie (@christian_rorie) April 17, 2018
