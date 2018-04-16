Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Raleigh (N.C.) Enloe three-star defensive end Christian Rorie.

Rorie, the No. 50 SDE in the class of 2019, holds additional offers from Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and Wake Forest.

According to MaxPreps, Rorie recorded 48 total tackles in the 2017 season including six tackles for a loss, four sacks and 37 hurries.