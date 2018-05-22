Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 strongside defensive end Terrell Dawkins of Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill.

Dawkins holds additional offers from Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and several others.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Dawkins as the No. 42 overall player in the state of North Carolina

After picking up his first offer from Charlotte last summer, Dawkins had this to say about what he's looking for in a program.

“What I’m looking for in a program is, number one thing, is loyalty," Dawkins said. That is one thing I have to have. If somebody promises me something I want to get it and that is what I want in a program. I know there are going to be times in life that is going to happen but I still despise it.”