Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame struck at defensive end earlier in the 2019 cycle landing a commitment from Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's product Howard Cross.
The Irish staff is hoping to add at least a couple more ends to Cross and continue to evaluate targets across the country and expand the board.
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 defensive end Bralen Trice of Phoenix O'Connor.
The 6-4, 230-pounder also holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Illinois, Oregon, UCLA, Washington and Washington State.
According to MaxPreps, Trice recorded 75 total tackles including 14 total tackles and 14.5 sacks.
Stay tuned to Blue & Gold Illustrated for more on Trice and his Notre Dame offer.
Blessed to have received another Offer from The University of Notre Dame! #FightingIrish🍀@dalex3333 pic.twitter.com/5mTjyyNK6S— Bralen Trice (@braytrice11) April 30, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.