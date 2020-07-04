D.J. Moore’s recruitment stayed active even as he was forced to stay home. Moore, a 2022 four-star offensive tackle from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider, has added seven offers since May and fielded increased interest from a few others.

Notre Dame is among those evaluating and doing its homework on him. The Irish staff has inquired about him and reached out to Snider’s coaching staff. An offer would be no surprise at this point. And it’s one that could shake up his recruitment.