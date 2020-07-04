Notre Dame Offer Would ‘Definitely Be Top Three’ For 2022 Four-Star OL
D.J. Moore’s recruitment stayed active even as he was forced to stay home. Moore, a 2022 four-star offensive tackle from Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider, has added seven offers since May and fielded increased interest from a few others.
Notre Dame is among those evaluating and doing its homework on him. The Irish staff has inquired about him and reached out to Snider’s coaching staff. An offer would be no surprise at this point. And it’s one that could shake up his recruitment.
“If they offered, that’d be a really big one,” Moore said at the Midwest Exposure Camp in late June. “They have all these great guys who are committed there like (Indianapolis native) Blake Fisher. If I got that offer, it’d definitely be top three.”
Fisher, the No. 22 overall player in the 2021 class, was at the camp last weekend with Moore. He’s a visible presence on social media and an outgoing, helpful presence to other players at camps. For much of the morning, he and Moore were in the same drill stations and one-on-one groups.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news