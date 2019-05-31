Gabriel Rubio is gearing up for a busy couple of weeks.

The rising 2021 defensive lineman out of Lutheran of St. Charles (Mo.) is hitting the camp circuit hard and will see some major programs.

“I have a busy summer coming up,” Rubio said. “I am going to Iowa on June 2. On June 6 and June 8, I will be going to Ohio State and Kentucky. After that, it’s up in the air, but I will be going to Notre Dame on June 15.”