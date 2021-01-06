Boonville (Mo.) High class of 2022 defensive end DJ Wesolak’s first offer came from Tennessee back in August. He couldn’t have predicted what would come next. He entered November armed with 11 scholarship offers, but then the floodgates opened. Powerhouse programs such as Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Texas – among others — entered the race for him as well. Wesolak’s big junior season helped his recruitment take off. He carried the rock 21 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns, caught 20 passes for 256 yards and two scores, and made 59 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal.

Four-star pass rusher DJ Wesolak added the Fighting Irish to his offer list in November.

The 6-5, 225-pounder landed his offer from Notre Dame Nov. 19 during a conversation with defensive line coach Mike Elston. “I talked to some of the coaches a couple months before in September; I wasn’t expecting the offer when I got it,” Wesolake said. “I was expecting something to eventually come out of their interest, but I was shocked. They’re a great school. “Coach Elston is a cool coach. He’s really humble and great to talk to. He’s excited about my film and offering me. He can’t wait to get to know me more and get me on a visit when COVID clears up.” The four-star prospect has not been to Notre Dame but has plenty of familiarity with the program. “When I was a little kid, my great-grandpa loved Notre Dame and I always watched them,” explained Wesolak. “I know they have great academics and set their players up for life after football. They’re always great in football too; I can’t remember a year when they weren’t great. Their defense is always one of the tops in the nation too. Coach Kelly is a great coach.”