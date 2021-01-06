Notre Dame Offer Makes Impact On Rivals250 DE
Boonville (Mo.) High class of 2022 defensive end DJ Wesolak’s first offer came from Tennessee back in August. He couldn’t have predicted what would come next.
He entered November armed with 11 scholarship offers, but then the floodgates opened. Powerhouse programs such as Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Texas – among others — entered the race for him as well.
Wesolak’s big junior season helped his recruitment take off. He carried the rock 21 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns, caught 20 passes for 256 yards and two scores, and made 59 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal.
The 6-5, 225-pounder landed his offer from Notre Dame Nov. 19 during a conversation with defensive line coach Mike Elston.
“I talked to some of the coaches a couple months before in September; I wasn’t expecting the offer when I got it,” Wesolake said. “I was expecting something to eventually come out of their interest, but I was shocked. They’re a great school.
“Coach Elston is a cool coach. He’s really humble and great to talk to. He’s excited about my film and offering me. He can’t wait to get to know me more and get me on a visit when COVID clears up.”
The four-star prospect has not been to Notre Dame but has plenty of familiarity with the program.
“When I was a little kid, my great-grandpa loved Notre Dame and I always watched them,” explained Wesolak. “I know they have great academics and set their players up for life after football. They’re always great in football too; I can’t remember a year when they weren’t great. Their defense is always one of the tops in the nation too. Coach Kelly is a great coach.”
Wesolak holds over 20 offers and is taking his time with the recruiting process as it’s still in the early stages, but it’s clear that an offer from Notre Dame has made its mark on his recruitment.
“It’s really impactful for me,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in the Notre Dame offer, as well as Texas, Oklahoma and others. It’s a big offer for me. I’m really grateful to have an offer from them.
“I’m taking my time. My recruiting process just started in September; that’s when I got my first offer and started talking to coaches. I’ve racked up a lot of offers in a short amount of time. It’s a blessing.”
Rivals ranks Wesolak as the nation’s No. 248 overall prospect and No. 13 weak side defensive end, plus the No. 8 recruit in Missouri.
