News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-01 14:05:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Offer Leaves Chicagoland ATH Speechless

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Naperville (Ill.) Central class of 2021 athlete Sam Jackson picked up an offer from Notre Dame last week.

The Fighting Irish staff, led by cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and safeties coach Terry Joseph, have been picking up the interest in Jackson in recent weeks, and Jackson was fired up to add Notre Dame to his offer list.

"I went on a visit in December too," Jackson added. "When I went up there, I talked to Coach Joseph, and he was talking about us building a better relationship and as we continue to build that I'd eventually get an offer from Notre Dame. And today [March 25] was the day."

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame dipped into Chicagoland with a new offer to 2021 ATH Sam Jackson
Notre Dame dipped into Chicagoland with a new offer to 2021 ATH Sam Jackson

Even though Jackson had some indication during his visit that an offer from the Irish could be coming, the news still left him astounded.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}