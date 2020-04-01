Notre Dame Offer Leaves Chicagoland ATH Speechless
Naperville (Ill.) Central class of 2021 athlete Sam Jackson picked up an offer from Notre Dame last week.
The Fighting Irish staff, led by cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and safeties coach Terry Joseph, have been picking up the interest in Jackson in recent weeks, and Jackson was fired up to add Notre Dame to his offer list.
"I went on a visit in December too," Jackson added. "When I went up there, I talked to Coach Joseph, and he was talking about us building a better relationship and as we continue to build that I'd eventually get an offer from Notre Dame. And today [March 25] was the day."
Even though Jackson had some indication during his visit that an offer from the Irish could be coming, the news still left him astounded.
