Notre Dame Offer Comes At The Right Time For Speedy WR Jaden Alexis
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It seemed like just a matter of time before Notre Dame would offer Jaden Alexis considering how much interest the coaching staff was showing in him.
The Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch class of 2021 wide receiver was in communication with Irish assistant coach Del Alexander, who eventually offered him the scholarship.
"He told me they watched my film as a staff and wanted to learn more about me on the academic side of things and my personal life -- how I am outside of football," Alexis said. "He talked to me, my dad and my head coach on the phone. I sent them my transcripts, and he said he'd get back to me in a day or two."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news