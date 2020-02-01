Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon class of 2021 athlete DJ Harvey added Notre Dame to his offer list Jan. 23, and he didn't see it coming. "Yeah it was a big surprise," the 5-10, 180-pounder said. "I couldn't imagine getting an offer from Notre Dame. This recruiting process is a dream come true." Harvey received the offer during a phone conversation with Irish wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who regularly recruits Southern California for Notre Dame.

DJ Harvey was excited to add an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"He talked about how I was a great player and how I could make an impact early if I went there," Harvey said. "That was a good thing to hear because I just want an opportunity to play early."

Harvey says that the Irish offered him as an "athlete" and he could play cornerback or receiver in college. "It's hard to choose between the two because I feel like I can play both at a very high level," Harvey explained. "Wherever I can get on the field is where I'd want to play." The next step for Harvey is to get to Notre Dame for a visit. "They want me to come up there and get a feel for it," he said.