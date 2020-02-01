Notre Dame Offer A "Big Suprise" For ATH DJ Harvey
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon class of 2021 athlete DJ Harvey added Notre Dame to his offer list Jan. 23, and he didn't see it coming.
"Yeah it was a big surprise," the 5-10, 180-pounder said. "I couldn't imagine getting an offer from Notre Dame. This recruiting process is a dream come true."
Harvey received the offer during a phone conversation with Irish wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who regularly recruits Southern California for Notre Dame.
"He talked about how I was a great player and how I could make an impact early if I went there," Harvey said. "That was a good thing to hear because I just want an opportunity to play early."
Harvey says that the Irish offered him as an "athlete" and he could play cornerback or receiver in college.
"It's hard to choose between the two because I feel like I can play both at a very high level," Harvey explained. "Wherever I can get on the field is where I'd want to play."
The next step for Harvey is to get to Notre Dame for a visit.
"They want me to come up there and get a feel for it," he said.
Harvey prides himself on being a strong student, which is key in his family.
"It's important in the Harvey household," Harvey said. "You can't do anything unless you have good grades. That's been the rule since I was little. If you don't have a 3.2 GPA or higher, you can't touch your phone or games or anything."
Notre Dame is one of the strongest institutions in the classroom and on the gridiron, and Harvey has noticed that.
"I like their balance of football and education," he said. "My school is really strict about grades and so is Notre Dame. I like that."
Harvey would like to narrow his recruitment down this summer and make a decision later this fall. Harvey notes that official visits are on the table for both the spring and fall.
Rivals ranks Harvey as the No. 36 athlete in California and No. 40 athlete nationally.
