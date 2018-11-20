A year after winning the Joe Moore Award, the revamped Notre Dame offensive line has been named a semi-finalist for the 2018 honor. The Irish are one of ten semi-finalists along with Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, Memphis, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Washington State and Wisconsin.

The award is named after former Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Moore, who led the Irish offensive line when it won its last national championship back in 1988. Moore coached at Notre Dame from 1988 to 1996. He also coached the Pitt offensive line from 1980 to 1985, and the Panthers were also named a semi-finalist this season.

Here is the data the committee provided for why the Irish were selected as a semi-finalist:

* The Irish O-line has paved the way for the offense to gain more than 400 yards of offense in of 11 games (only 14 teams have more 400+ yard games).

* Notre Dame has averaged 185.5 rushing yards/game in its four victories over AP top-25 opponents. The Irish rank fourth in the FBS in rushing yards/game among teams with at least four games played against AP top-25 foes.

* Notre Dame gained 365 yards rushing on 50 carries against the Florida State defense, the most allowed by the Seminoles since Georgia Tech gained 401 yards on the ground against Florida State on Oct. 10, 2009.

* What the committee is saying: “Solid improvement from Week 1. Not always pretty or consistent, but rose to occasion against a very good FSU front 7. Shoot hands well and initial footwork is solid. Always looks to finish. Maybe a year away, but it’s there.”