In 2017, first-year Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long vowed that the identity of his attack would be centered around a physical ground game.

“I can’t put my head on my pillow at night if we’re not going to be physical,” Long summarized prior to his first season. “If we’re not going to be physical, then I won’t sleep much at night and probably won’t be around here very long.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah … we heard that many times the past 20-plus years from Notre Dame play-callers. Even 2005-09 head coach Charlie Weis vowed to “pound it” in 2008 after the 3-9 debacle in 2007 in which the school record for futility in running the ball was set with 75.25 yards per game. It did improve to 109.7 in 2008, but that was still the second worst in school history (and 100th nationally) amid a 6-6 regular season finish.

True to his word, though, Long’s attack averaged 269.5 yards per game in 2017, easily the highest at the school in 21 seasons, or since Lou Holtz patrolled the sidelines in his final season with the Irish.