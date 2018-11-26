Click HERE to sign up for an annual subscription to BlueAndGold.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Irish apparel and gear!

Five finalists for the 2018 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation's top assistant coach, were announced on Monday and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long was among those selected.

Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop are the other finalists along with Long.

Nominees were originally selected from around 1,500 assistant coaches representing the 130 Division I programs across the nation before the 53 nominees were trimmed down to 15 semifinalists and now the five finalists.

Per the award’s site, “The Broyles Award selection process includes nominations from head coaches, the hall-of-fame selection committee and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA)."

The winner will be announced on Dec. 4.

During the regular season, Notre Dame's ranked 27th in total offense (456.1 YPG) and 33rd in scoring (33.8) while finishing 50th in rushing (190.5 YPG) and 30th in passing (265.6).

In year one under Long in 2017, the Irish finished 27th overall (448.2 YPG) and 24th in scoring (34.2). The Irish ranked 7th in rushing nationally (269.3) that season as well.