Notre Dame & NFL Quarterbacks: How Important A Selling Point?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Earlier this week, Notre Dame 2015-16 starting quarterback DeShone Kizer was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders.
While that barely made a ripple in NFL news, it still marked a dubious trend among Notre Dame quarterbacks at the professional level since the turn of the century.
In the 59 post-World War II years from 1946 through 2004, the Fighting Irish always had at least one former quarterback represented on an NFL roster.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news