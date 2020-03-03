It's disappointing when a player that Fighting Irish fans have followed for nearly half a decade underperforms on a national stage like the NFL Scouting Combine. Not because fans feel slighted or let down, but there is a sense of attachment to three, four and five-year players, and it's natural to want the players to do well.

It's hard to see a player like former Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott, who was a captain and played hard for four years, have his career trajectory potentially altered because of a bad 40-time.

It's also good for the program when Notre Dame has back-to-back standout combine performances from 6-4 wide receivers in Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool. It creates a lot of positive buzz for the program and can be used as a tool in recruiting.

What's often even more valuable to a program and its recruit spiel is the number of players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine each year. That figure represents how many former Notre Dame players are leaving South Bend NFL ready.