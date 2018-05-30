CBS Sports announced today that the Oct. 27 Notre Dame-Navy game — a “home game” for the Midshipmen in San Diego — will have a 5 p.m. kickoff Pacific Standard Time, or 8 p.m. ET, in San Diego County Credit Union Stadium.



It is the second confirmed kickoff time in 2018 in games away from Notre Dame Stadium. The other was a 2:30 p.m. ET start on Nov. 17 versus Syracuse in the Shamrock Series game for the Fighting Irish in New York’s Yankee Stadium.

Notre Dame already has a school record three home night games this season, all slated for 7:30 p.m. (EDT): the Sept. 1 opener again Michigan, Sept. 29 versus Stanford and Nov. 10 with Florida State.

This will be only the third Notre Dame-Navy game held at night, with the others in 1986 (33-14 win) and 2014 (49-39 win).

This year also will be the second time ever Notre Dame plays two regular season games in California. Four weeks later the Irish will travel to play arch rival USC (Nov. 24) in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The other season was 2007, at UCLA and at Stanford — two of Notre Dame’s victories during a miserable 3-9 campaign.

In the final five regular season games this year, Notre Dame will play at home only once: Florida State on Nov. 10.

The week after flying out to California to play Navy, it will travel to Northwestern (Nov. 3). Notre Dame also switched the home game with Syracuse on Nov. 17 to Yankee Stadium, and then travels to USC for the finale.

It could make for an arduous November, a month that has not been kind to the team the past five seasons. Since 2013, the Irish are 9-12 in November, and last year head coach Brian Kelly acknowledged that little juice was left in the final month when the Irish lost 41-8 at Miami, held on for a 24-17 victory versus Navy and lost at Stanford, 38-20, in the closing three games of the regular season.

Notre Dame has lost the regular season finale a school record five straight years.