The combination of Notre Dame’s 31-21 victory at Northwestern and LSU’s 29-0 loss at home to Alabama elevated the 9-0 Fighting Irish from No. 4 in the initial College Football Playoff poll released Oct. 30 to No. 3 on Tuesday night (Nov. 6).



It is the same spot head coach Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish held last year at this time, although in 2017 the Irish were 8-1 rather than 9-0. The No. 3 ranking both years is the highest Notre Dame has risen in the five-year history of the CFP.

Meanwhile, 9-0 Alabama and 9-0 Clemson, who have combined to win the past three national titles while meeting in the CFP each time, maintained their stranglehold at the first two spots. Moving to No. 4 for the four-team playoff that will be announced Dec. 2 is Michigan, which has won eight straight after losing its opener at Notre Dame (24-17) on Sept. 1.

In each of the four previous years of the College Football Playoff, eight of the 16 teams ranked among the top four in the first poll lost in either their first or second game following its release, and LSU joined that club last weekend for 2018. Furthermore, just once has more than two of the initial top four teams advanced all the way through to the College Football Playoff.

With the current rankings, Notre Dame has a win over No. 4 Michigan and will face No. 13 Syracuse Nov. 17 in New York’s Yankee Stadium. The game will be sandwiched in between 4-5 Florida State this weekend on Senior Day and 5-4 USC on Nov. 24 in the regular season finale. Here is the full top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Kentucky

12. Central Florida

13. Syracuse

14. North Carolina State

15. Florida

16. Mississippi State

17. Boston College

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Iowa

22.Iowa State

23. Fresno State

24. Auburn

25.Washington

This is the fourth time in the five-year history of the CFP the Fighting Irish are among at least the top 10 at the end of October or the start of November, and third time in the top five the past four years. The other three were as follows:

• No. 3 in 2017 (7-1) — but finished No. 14 (9-3)

• No. 5 in 2015 (7-1) — but finished No. 8 (10-2)

• No. 10 in 2014 (7-1) — but finished out of the top 25 (7-5)