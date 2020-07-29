With the addition of Metairie (La.) Rummel running back Logan Diggs on Wednesday, the Irish gained 75 points to its 2021 class ranking according to the Rivals formula. With its 14 verbals, Notre Dame has accumulated a total of 1,535 points. For context, Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 19 commitments and 2,885 total points. At No. 10 is LSU, which has 16 pledges and 1,984 points. Notre Dame moved up one spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with Diggs' commitment. The Irish moved past Louisville and currently sit at No. 13.

Head coach Brian Kelly added a commitment from Louisiana on Wednesday evening. (USA Today)

When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame also ranks at No. 13 (tied with Miami and Tennessee) in the country. It averages 3.43 star ranking per commit, which is better than Auburn (3.4), Michigan (3.4) and Wisconsin (3.33). Of the schools in the top 15, Notre Dame is tied for the lowest amount of 2021 commits with Clemson. Notre Dame has a few additional spots available in the 2021 class and adding them to the fold will give them a boost in the rankings. Of course, other schools will add more commits as well, but the Fighting Irish’s class is not close to being full. If the Irish add a commitment from Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler on Aug. 8, Notre Dame would add 161 points. This would push Notre Dame up to the No. 12 spot, passing Texas, based on the current rankings.