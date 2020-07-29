Notre Dame Moves Up In Rivals Recruiting Rankings
With the addition of Metairie (La.) Rummel running back Logan Diggs on Wednesday, the Irish gained 75 points to its 2021 class ranking according to the Rivals formula.
With its 14 verbals, Notre Dame has accumulated a total of 1,535 points. For context, Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class in the country, has 19 commitments and 2,885 total points. At No. 10 is LSU, which has 16 pledges and 1,984 points.
Notre Dame moved up one spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings with Diggs' commitment. The Irish moved past Louisville and currently sit at No. 13.
When sorting by average star ranking, Notre Dame also ranks at No. 13 (tied with Miami and Tennessee) in the country. It averages 3.43 star ranking per commit, which is better than Auburn (3.4), Michigan (3.4) and Wisconsin (3.33).
Of the schools in the top 15, Notre Dame is tied for the lowest amount of 2021 commits with Clemson.
Notre Dame has a few additional spots available in the 2021 class and adding them to the fold will give them a boost in the rankings. Of course, other schools will add more commits as well, but the Fighting Irish’s class is not close to being full.
If the Irish add a commitment from Clarkston (Mich.) High offensive lineman Rocco Spindler on Aug. 8, Notre Dame would add 161 points. This would push Notre Dame up to the No. 12 spot, passing Texas, based on the current rankings.
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
Diggs ranks as the No. 13 prospect in Louisiana and No. 29 running back in the land. He is Notre Dame's first running back pledge of the class and is the seventh offensive commitment of the 2021 class.
"Diggs is a well-rounded prospect who specializes in outside runs and can be an effective receiver out of the backfield," Rivals South Central recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman said. "He has quick feet and is elusive in space, can quickly change direction, and has great burst and is super twitchy. Diggs has a second gear when he reaches the second level of the defense and flashes a ton of home-run potential."
