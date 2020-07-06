Landing a 5.5 three-star prospect gives 60 points to a school's total score. For context, the No. 1 player in the country adds 250 points, and a four-star outside of the Rivals250 gives adds 105. Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt gave the Irish 60 points to its Rivals team recruiting ranking total with his pledge on Monday, which isn't a lot, but it still pushed the Irish ahead of Louisville, Oklahoma and Rutgers. The Irish moved up from No. 17 to No. 14 in the recruiting rankings.

Joe Alt's commitment moves the Fighting Irish up in the Rivals' rankings. (Photo by Bill Panzica)

Of schools in the top 15, Notre Dame has the lowest amount of prospects committed (12). Let's say the Irish were to add four more 5.5 three-star prospects. It would boost the Irish all the way up to No. 10 with 1,625 points. This goes to show the high ranking star power of Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class. When sorted by average star ranking, Notre Dame currently has the No. 11 class in the nation, tied with Penn State (3.5). For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.