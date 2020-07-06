Notre Dame Moves Up In Rivals Recruiting Rankings
Landing a 5.5 three-star prospect gives 60 points to a school's total score. For context, the No. 1 player in the country adds 250 points, and a four-star outside of the Rivals250 gives adds 105.
Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt gave the Irish 60 points to its Rivals team recruiting ranking total with his pledge on Monday, which isn't a lot, but it still pushed the Irish ahead of Louisville, Oklahoma and Rutgers.
The Irish moved up from No. 17 to No. 14 in the recruiting rankings.
Of schools in the top 15, Notre Dame has the lowest amount of prospects committed (12).
Let's say the Irish were to add four more 5.5 three-star prospects. It would boost the Irish all the way up to No. 10 with 1,625 points. This goes to show the high ranking star power of Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class.
When sorted by average star ranking, Notre Dame currently has the No. 11 class in the nation, tied with Penn State (3.5).
For more details on the Rivals rankings formula, click here.
Alt is Notre Dame's 12th commitment of the 2021 class and third along the offensive line, joining Avon (Ind.) High’s Blake Fisher and Chicago Marist’s Pat Coogan.
“With Notre Dame, there’s strong academics and strong athletics,” Alt told BlueandGold.com on Sunday. “The faith piece is important to me. It checks the boxes.”
Rivals actually lists Alt as a tight end, as that was the position he was originally recruited at. There are still schools looking at him as a pass catcher — but many, including Notre Dame, believe his upside is best at tackle.
“I just hit my growth spurt and starting to fill out,” Alt added. “Schools are waiting to see if I can put on the weight, which I definitely think I will, to play offensive line or if they want me to stay at tight end.”
