Notre Dame Moves To No. 1 Rivals Recruiting Rankings

Williams’ pledge gave Notre Dame 128 net points to its total per the Rivals formula, bumping Notre Dame to a total of 2,386. However, the margin between Notre Dame at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 3 is razor thin.

The addition of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver CJ Williams on Sunday bumped Notre Dame from the No. 3 to No. 1 recruiting class in the country per Rivals.com.

The Buckeyes – despite having six less commitments than Notre Dame – are only 85 points behind the Irish. Adding a recruit with a 5.7 three-star ranking would give Ohio State 90 points, moving them past Notre Dame. It will be difficult for the Irish to hold the top spot for long.

Penn State is only 65 points behind Notre Dame, but with 24 commitments, their position in the class rankings feels more like a golfer who finished the 18th hole before others. Staying in the top five will be difficult for the Nittany Lions, let alone moving up to No. 1.

The same can probably be said for Notre Dame in terms of holding the top spot. Ohio State will likely finish with a higher ranked class. Notre Dame’s average star ranking per recruit of 3.76 is impressive; Ohio State’s 4.13 is astonishing. The Fighting Irish finishing in the top five seems like a realistic goal, though.

Notre Dame will likely finish ahead of Penn State, but it will be a battle for both programs to finish in the top five as the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma will surge. Those programs have less than 17 commitments at this point in the process.

The Irish are in the mix for more highly ranked, big-time talents down the stretch though, and landing some of them will go a long ways in Notre Dame’s quest for a top-five class.

