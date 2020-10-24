Notre Dame will be without wide receiver Kevin Austin, cornerback TaRiq Bracy and backup offensive lineman Josh Lugg Saturday at Pittsburgh, the team announced.

Austin's absence is injury related, and per The Athletic's Pete Sampson, he will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury - the second one he has suffered this year.

Austin had played two games since returning from a broken foot suffered in late July. He was expected to be Notre Dame's top wide receiver before his initial injury, and Notre Dame's goal upon his return was to get him to that point.