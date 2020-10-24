Notre Dame Missing Three Players At Pitt, Including WR Kevin Austin
Notre Dame will be without wide receiver Kevin Austin, cornerback TaRiq Bracy and backup offensive lineman Josh Lugg Saturday at Pittsburgh, the team announced.
Austin's absence is injury related, and per The Athletic's Pete Sampson, he will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury - the second one he has suffered this year.
Austin had played two games since returning from a broken foot suffered in late July. He was expected to be Notre Dame's top wide receiver before his initial injury, and Notre Dame's goal upon his return was to get him to that point.
Instead, the Irish will be without the former top-100 recruit for their remaining games. He caught one pass for 18 yards in two games and played 24 combined snaps.
Bracy had started all three games and field corner this year and had 18 tackles and three pass breakups. He missed the Sept. 19 game at South Florida. Lugg, the primary backup to Robert Hainsey at right tackle, has an ankle injury and did not make the trip, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said earlier in the week.
