Notre Dame head basketball coach Mike Brey has an appreciation of and empathy for transfers.

After all, he was one himself. Following three seasons at Northwestern State University (1977-80), Brey opted to transfer to George Washington University where, after sitting out the required season, was named MVP of the Colonials in 1981-82.

At Notre Dame, transfers also have tremendously benefitted his program.

• Ryan Humphrey, signed by predecessor Matt Doherty in 2000 from Oklahoma University, developed into a first-round pick under Brey in his two seasons and is currently an assistant on his staff.

• In 2003, Maryland’s Dan Miller in his lone season with the Fighting Irish was instrumental toward helping Notre Dame advance to its first Sweet 16 in 16 years.

• The 2011 team that finished No. 5 in the Associated Press poll at the end of the regular season to earn a No. 2 seed featured two transfers: Big East MVP and guard Ben Hansbrough from Mississippi State, and wing Scott Martin from Purdue, who would be named the team MVP in 2012.

However, Brey admits that the new NCAA transfer portal has helped prompt a “free agency” in college basketball — and other sports — that is now bordering on embarrassing. Per verbalcommits.com, 847 Division I men’s college basketball players have sought a transfer this year, among them Notre Dame’s D.J. Harvey, who finished his sophomore season third in scoring (10.6 points per game) and second in rebounding (4.3) before deciding to enroll at Vanderbilt.

Two years earlier Matt Ryan did the same — and now he will use his fifth season at Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The recent break-up with Harvey was amicable. In the exit interviews, Brey transparently presented to Harvey that the next season “might not be the same” in terms of action because too often the team play was better without him in the lineup. The parting on such terms also had Brey recommend that Harvey sit out a full season rather than attempt to get a waiver — also more popular than ever — from the NCAA to be eligible right away in 2019-20.

“I think he wants to sit out … he could use a year of physically getting back,” said Brey of Harvey’s microfracture surgery in the winter of 2018 that likely affected his progress as a sophomore. “I told him if you want to play right away we would support a waiver.”

The grounds these days to receive a waiver have also become a little silly to Brey, even including a coach yelling at a player as a reason to bolt.