



10 Years ago Notre Dame pounded Michigan 35-17 at home during the 20th anniversary reunion of the 1988 national champs — and 10 years after the 36-20 Irish triumph versus the Wolverines at home in 1998. The 1988 champions are back in town again for this game and their 30th reunion. Good karma?





9 Brian Kelly is in his ninth season as Notre Dame’s head coach, joining luminaries Knute Rockne, Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz as the fifth to achieve that long a tenure. Tonight he could become the first Irish coach to defeat Michigan at home in Notre Dame Stadium three straight.





8 Consecutive quarters Michigan has failed to score a touchdown in Notre Dame Stadium. In 2014 the Wolverines were shut out for the first time (31-0) in an NCAA record 365 consecutive games. The 2012 visit to Notre Dame produced only two field goals in a 13-6 defeat.





7 For the seventh time in its history in 33 tries, Notre Dame will attempt to defeat both Michigan and USC in the same season. It has been achieved only once since 1994, which happened to be the 12-0 regular season in 2012.





6 Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is attempting to become the sixth head coach in history to defeat Notre Dame at two different schools, having first done so at Stanford in 2009-10. The other five were Howard Jones (Iowa/USC), Johnny Majors (Pitt/Tennessee), Dennis Erickson (Miami/Oregon State), Nick Saban (Michigan State/Alabama) and Todd Graham (Tulsa/Arizona State).





5 The Fighting Irish are 5-0 against Michigan in home night games, with the first three occurring in openers: 1982 (23-17), 1988 (19-17), 1990 (28-24), 2012 (13-6) and 2014 (31-0). The Wolverines actually have a winning record at Notre Dame Stadium in the afternoon (6-5-1) — but have lost 16 straight regular season road games versus ranked teams, last winning at Notre Dame in 2006.





4 Notre Dame is 4-0 in home openers at night overall. In addition to the three versus Michigan from 1982-90, the 2015 edition began the year with a scintillating 38-3 rout of Texas.





3 Straight games Michigan has lost entering this game. The Wolverines finished last season with setbacks against Wisconsin (24-10), Ohio State (31-20) and South Carolina (26-19) in the Outback Bowl, the latter after holding a 19-3 lead. The Wolverines haven’t lost four in a row since 2009, when they fell in the final five games that season under head coach Rich Rodriguez.





2 Notre Dame has not won back-to-back meetings against Michigan since 2004 (28-20) under Tyrone Willingham and 2005 (17-10) with first-year head coach Charlie Weis. The previous meeting between the two teams was a 31-0 victory by the Irish at home in 2014.





1 Turnover committed by Notre Dame in the past six openers, dating back to 2012. That came last year in a 49-16 victory versus Temple after going five straight openers from 2012-16 without one. Quite an amazing feat considering openers often have some sloppy play or timing. The turnover battle, per usual, will be extremely crucial tonight.