Notre Dame messes with Texas, advances in College World Series

Postseason revelation, freshman Jack Findlay, provided 2 ⅓ innings of hitless relief to finish off the Longhorns (47-21), destined now for an elimination game with fifth-seed Texas A&M (42-19) Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT.

Carter Putz’s ninth-inning solo home run came with the new practice in full force and punctuated unseeded ND’s 7-3 takedown of ninth-seeded Texas, Friday night in the opening round of the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

This time Notre Dame didn’t need its rally bananas, but they worked their magic anyway.

The 38-time CWS participants and six-time national champions were held without an extra-base hit for the first time in 68 games this season by Findlay, middle relief man Alex Rao and starter and winner John Michael Bertrand (10-3).

Texas came into the CWS ranked fourth nationally in slugging among the 293 Division I baseball teams and first in homers among the eight-team field in Omaha (ninth nationally overall). Only four of the last 40 national champs lost their opening-round game.

“Stay out of their way. … You just kind of let them go a little bit,” newly anointed National Coach of the Year Link Jarrett said of his approach Friday night, coming off an Irish Super Regional upset of No. 1 Tennessee last weekend.

“And there's a time you might have to change things that you're trying to do or how you approach them. But my gut was, 'This is not the time.' There was no crazy message before the game. You just sometimes have to know when to let them go play.”

Notre Dame (41-15), in its third College World Series, next plays Sunday night at 7 ET (ESPN2) against unseeded Oklahoma (43-22). The Sooners built leads of 8-0 and 12-3 before closing out Texas A&M, 13-8, on Friday afternoon.

“It doesn't really matter to us if we're underdogs or projected to win,” Bertrand said. “The message is to go 1-0. By any means go 1-0. I'm not sure if that really matters to us. It's more how we play and just being ready to play some baseball.”

A crowd of 25,134, that included former ND coach Paul Mainieri of the 2002 Irish CWS team, looked on as Notre Dame jumped on Texas All-America lefty Pete Hansen for a run in the first inning. It came on a one-out solo home run to right from second baseman Jared Miller, his fifth of the season.

The Irish are 34-4 in games this season in which they score first.

“It just gives you the momentum and the mojo,” Jarrett said of landing the first jab. “And when you're coaching the game with a lead … you have some options in terms of running yourself into an out, when you're up a little bit. It's a good feeling. Like the playbook seems to open a little bit more. So that was huge.”

Irish left fielder Ryan Cole stole second in the third inning to help set up ND’s second run. It was just the seventh time this season a player had attempted to steal with Hansen on the mound and the first time a steal was successful against him.