Notre Dame men’s soccer set for College Cup semifinal

With seven straight wins and an ACC Championship behind, and now one of only four NCAA men’s soccer teams still standing, No. 4 Notre Dame (14-5-4) will open College Cup play Friday in a national semifinal match against No. 8 Clemson (15-5-1), 6 p.m. EST, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. (ESPNU). This is the 23rd NCAA Championship appearance for Notre Dame but only the second time in program history it has reached the College Cup.

senior midfielder and team captain Mohamed Omar (Fighting Irish Media)

The Irish won the 2013 national championship in their other College Cup appearance, defeating Maryland 2-1 in the championship game. Led by red-hot goalkeeper Bryan Dowd, Notre Dame pitched six shutouts during its seven-game winning streak and outscored those opponents 11-1. In all, the Irish pitched 13 shutouts this season, with Dowd in net for 10 of those.