For most of the past two decades, head coach Mike Brey’s basketball program has had a fairly typical balance of two to four recruits in a class. Recent exceptions occurred in 2011 when wing Pat Connaughton — currently with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks — was the lone figure signed, and then in 2017 it was only forward D.J. Harvey, who recently transferred to Vanderbilt.

However, because guard Jerian Grant was redshirted the previous year, he and Connaughton starred together in their final season of eligibility in 2015 while leading Notre Dame to the ACC Championship and its first trip to the Elite Eight in 36 years. That came on the heels of Brey’s first losing season with the Irish (15-17).