“Ryan is an Indiana guy and understands what basketball means in this state," Shrewsberry said in a release. "His relationships with High School and AAU coaches throughout the country will make him a valuable asset to our team. He is a relationship builder who brings passion and energy on a daily basis. His experiences as a player, coach, and business owner will be really helpful as he helps mentor our student-athletes during their Notre Dame journey."

Owens played point guard at the University of Southern Indiana (1997-99), where he was named a team captain and Defensive Player of the Year. After graduating, Owens earned his master’s degree at Indiana State University.

Owens served as an assistant coach at Division III DePauw University from 2002-05. He was heavily involved in recruiting and also led player and program development. Shrewsberry also coached at DePauw from 2001-03.

Most recently, Owens has coached at the Indiana grassroots basketball level with Indiana Elite and Indy Heat EYBL 17U. Owens also gained experience as the Adidas Group manager of NBA Team Services.

Shrewsberry's coaching staff now consists of Owens, associate head coach Kyle Getter and assistant coach Mike Farrelly. The program's staff also includes assistant to the head coach Tre Whitted, development and recruiting coordinator Grady Eifert, director of recruiting Brian Snow and director of basketball operations Pat Rogers. Rogers is the lone holdover from former head coach Mike Brey's staff.

Notre Dame is currently projected to have 10 scholarship players on its 2023-24 roster after small forward Tae Davis committed Thursday.