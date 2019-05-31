News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-31 16:42:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Making Impression On Elite 2021 WR Dixon

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

L1m3kda7qcmgx12s34sm
Notre Dame offered California wide receiver Cristian Dixon last November.

Cristian Dixon made a big move this offseason.

The elite 2021 California wide receiver transferred out of Diamond Ranch and into SoCal powerhouse Mater Dei, which has been a recruiting factory over the last several years.

The decision to transfer to Mater Dei was an easy one as Dixon will now be the go-to pass catcher for USC quarterback commit Bryce Young.

“Making the transition from Diamond Ranch to Mater Dei was definitely big for me,” Dixon said. “It was a decision that I felt I needed to make. I wanted to go against better competition and better defensive backs.”

Dixon has already established himself on the recruiting trail, earning offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.

Right now, Dixon is taking the process extremely slow.

“I’m open to all schools right now,” Dixon said. “I’m not even going to narrow things down until like a year from now. I still have plenty of time. I’m just enjoying the process right not and letting it flow.”

Vxbcgxp8ccmjkmx7trbj
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}