Cristian Dixon made a big move this offseason.

The elite 2021 California wide receiver transferred out of Diamond Ranch and into SoCal powerhouse Mater Dei, which has been a recruiting factory over the last several years.

The decision to transfer to Mater Dei was an easy one as Dixon will now be the go-to pass catcher for USC quarterback commit Bryce Young.

“Making the transition from Diamond Ranch to Mater Dei was definitely big for me,” Dixon said. “It was a decision that I felt I needed to make. I wanted to go against better competition and better defensive backs.”

Dixon has already established himself on the recruiting trail, earning offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.

Right now, Dixon is taking the process extremely slow.

“I’m open to all schools right now,” Dixon said. “I’m not even going to narrow things down until like a year from now. I still have plenty of time. I’m just enjoying the process right not and letting it flow.”