 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Making Four-Star CB Toriano Pride A Priority
football

Notre Dame Making Four-Star CB Toriano Pride A Priority

Mason Plummer • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
Notre Dame continues to expand its cornerback board in the 2022 class and the most recent offer is a player who position coach Mike Mickens would love to have in the fold for this cycle.

Toriano Pride, a 5-11, 183-pounder out of St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North earned his Notre Dame offer on August 22 but has been in contact with the staff for some time.

“Coach Kerry Cooks and I used to talk on Twitter sometimes just casually,” said Pride. “Then recently he told me to give Coach Mickens a call. I did right away and then Coach Mickens offered me.”

The Rivals250 defensive back is giving Notre Dame a close look.
The Rivals250 defensive back is giving Notre Dame a close look. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Mickens and Pride had not talked prior to the offer being extended, but they have built a relationship since.

