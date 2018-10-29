Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy five-star point guard Cole Anthony is Notre Dame’s top target remaining on the board, and the Irish remain in contention for the talented senior.

On Monday night, Anthony narrowed his previous top group of 12 to six. The Irish moved on in his recruitment along with North Carolina, Oregon, Wake Forest, Georgetown and Miami. Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Villanova and Pittsburgh missed the cut.

Notre Dame received an official visit back in September during the weekend of the Vanderbilt football game.

“I loved it there,” Anthony told Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi. “Coach Mike Brey and his staff there really made me feel a part of the family and all of the dudes on the team made me feel a part of their family.

“There wasn’t really anything surprising. Well, I would actually say that the campus was a lot nicer than I was expecting. It was a really nice trip.”