Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Notre Dame offered Malvern (Pa.) Malvern Prep 2019 linebacker Keith Maguire during a visit in late January, and the Irish remain a contender for the talented junior.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder announced today that he has narrowed his recruitment to Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and North Carolina.
Maguire took in Notre Dame’s Junior Day on January 27 and raved about the visit to Blue & Gold Illustrated, so it is no surprise the Irish are still squarely in the mix.
“The academic standard [stands out],” Maguire said of Notre Dame earlier this year. “What they’re doing with the football team too. They are getting it back on track.
“I think it’s an exciting place to be at right now. So, that’s all kind of driving me to visit more and definitely look into it more.”
Getting Maguire back on campus in the near future will be vital after recent visits to Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State for the three-star. Maguire has mentioned to BGI in the past that returning to South Bend was something he wanted to do.
“It was a really good time,” Maguire said of his first Irish visit. “It was a small Junior Day, so we got a tour of the all stadium, facilities and the school. It was just a good time. I met with Coach Clark Lea a good amount and then at the end I met with Coach Brian Kelly who offered me. It was just a great experience.
“I knew it was a great school, but I didn’t really what to fully expect going up there. It really showed why people love Notre Dame. It was awesome.”
Maguire ranks as the No. 14 inside linebacker in the 2019 class.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.