Notre Dame offered Malvern (Pa.) Malvern Prep 2019 linebacker Keith Maguire during a visit in late January, and the Irish remain a contender for the talented junior.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder announced today that he has narrowed his recruitment to Notre Dame, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and North Carolina.

Maguire took in Notre Dame’s Junior Day on January 27 and raved about the visit to Blue & Gold Illustrated, so it is no surprise the Irish are still squarely in the mix.

“The academic standard [stands out],” Maguire said of Notre Dame earlier this year. “What they’re doing with the football team too. They are getting it back on track.

“I think it’s an exciting place to be at right now. So, that’s all kind of driving me to visit more and definitely look into it more.”