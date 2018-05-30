Notre Dame Makes Top Five For 2019 Four-star DE Bralen Trice
Notre Dame is still searching to add more 2019 defensive ends to its current duo of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic Rivals250 product NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s Rivals250 defensive end Howard Cross III.
The Irish remain in the mix for one target they’ve turned the heat up on recently: Bralen Trice of Phoenix O’Connor.
Trice narrowed his schools down to five Wednesday evening with Notre Dame making the cut along with Oregon, Washington, UCLA and TCU.
Defensive line coach Mike Elston recently made a stop at O’Connor to show his interest in the four-star prospect.
Trice had not went in-depth about his interest in the Irish, but mentioned to Blue & Gold Illustrated he was intrigued by the program and visiting South Bend was something he was strongly considering. Today’s release was an indication of how highly he values his offer from Notre Dame.
Getting Trice to South Bend is the next step for the Irish.
According to MaxPreps, Trice recorded 75 total tackles including 14 total tackles and 14.5 sacks.
Top5️⃣! Thank you to all of the coaches that gave me the opportunity to further my academic and football career, I will be closing my recruiting to these 5 schools, Thank you again! (No Specific Order)— Bralen Trice (@braytrice11) May 31, 2018
Shoutout @Recruit_Edits 💯 pic.twitter.com/0bprC29v2Q
