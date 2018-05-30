Notre Dame is still searching to add more 2019 defensive ends to its current duo of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic Rivals250 product NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s Rivals250 defensive end Howard Cross III.

The Irish remain in the mix for one target they’ve turned the heat up on recently: Bralen Trice of Phoenix O’Connor.

Trice narrowed his schools down to five Wednesday evening with Notre Dame making the cut along with Oregon, Washington, UCLA and TCU.