Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For 2019 Five-star PF Isaiah Stewart
Don’t miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
It is no secret La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere power forward Isaiah Stewart is the top target for Notre Dame in the 2019 class.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder cut his list of 30-plus offers down this evening to the Irish and nine other programs. Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Syracuse, Georgetown, Texas, Indiana, Washington and Louisville round out the list.
Stewart jumped up to No. 10 nationally in the latest rankings update earning his fifth star while averaging a double-double (17.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG) in 16 games with Albany City Rocks on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Notre Dame has continued to push hard for the talented power forward making their way up to La Lumiere and staying in constant communication.
“It’s going great,” Stewart said of Notre Dame in April at the Indianapolis EYBL event. “Coach Mike Brey, Coach Ryan Ayers and pretty the much whole staff is keeping in contact. They came up and visited with me.
“They came up to watch me workout. They showed me some film on what they do with their big men.”
Development is part of Notre Dame’s pitch to the five-star power forward, and they are using a former star to show their plans for Stewart if he were to wind up in South Bend.
“Pretty much develop me like they did with Bonzie [Colson],” Stewart stated. “They want to turn my game into that where I can face up and shoot it, dribble and putting it on the ground.
“I definitely can see myself fitting in. I’ve been working a lot on shooting and putting that into my game. I can definitely see myself out there.”
Notre Dame will aim to get Stewart on campus multiple times this summer and fall and continue impressing him with several high-majors and blue bloods also vying for his services.
The Irish currently have two scholarships available in the 2019 class and adding Stewart and another prospect to follow the program’s 2018 class would be quite the haul for Brey and company.
Wasn’t Easy Thanking God For Everything...Top 10 🙏🏿. @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/Be3iHXYaNP— IsaiahStewart.II (@Dreamville_33) May 31, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD,
@BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.