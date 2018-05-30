It is no secret La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere power forward Isaiah Stewart is the top target for Notre Dame in the 2019 class.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pounder cut his list of 30-plus offers down this evening to the Irish and nine other programs. Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Syracuse, Georgetown, Texas, Indiana, Washington and Louisville round out the list.

Stewart jumped up to No. 10 nationally in the latest rankings update earning his fifth star while averaging a double-double (17.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG) in 16 games with Albany City Rocks on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Notre Dame has continued to push hard for the talented power forward making their way up to La Lumiere and staying in constant communication.

“It’s going great,” Stewart said of Notre Dame in April at the Indianapolis EYBL event. “Coach Mike Brey, Coach Ryan Ayers and pretty the much whole staff is keeping in contact. They came up and visited with me.

“They came up to watch me workout. They showed me some film on what they do with their big men.”