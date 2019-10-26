News More News
Notre Dame Makes Strong Impression On 2022 QB Chase Harrison

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Centerville (Ohio) class of 2022 quarterback Chase Harrison is one of the best young passers in the country, and he's earned early scholarship offers from Louisville, Penn, and Toledo.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore stud is receiving interest from Notre Dame, and he visited Notre Dame for their blowout victory against Bowling Green Oct. 5.

"I loved getting a tour of the campus, seeing Coach Tommy Rees again and getting to talk with him a little bit," Harrison said. "One thing I really liked was how Notre Dame was blowing them out at half time, but the fans continued to stay and cheer on the team. That says a lot about the program. It's an amazing campus and amazing program."

Chase Harrison had an excellent visit to see Notre Dame earlier in October. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Harrison's first time at Notre Dame was when he was just nine years old, back in 2012 when the Irish crushed Wake Forest 38-0. He returned to South Bend in June for a prospect camp.

