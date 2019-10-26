Centerville (Ohio) class of 2022 quarterback Chase Harrison is one of the best young passers in the country, and he's earned early scholarship offers from Louisville, Penn, and Toledo.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore stud is receiving interest from Notre Dame, and he visited Notre Dame for their blowout victory against Bowling Green Oct. 5.

"I loved getting a tour of the campus, seeing Coach Tommy Rees again and getting to talk with him a little bit," Harrison said. "One thing I really liked was how Notre Dame was blowing them out at half time, but the fans continued to stay and cheer on the team. That says a lot about the program. It's an amazing campus and amazing program."