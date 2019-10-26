Notre Dame Makes Strong Impression On 2022 QB Chase Harrison
Centerville (Ohio) class of 2022 quarterback Chase Harrison is one of the best young passers in the country, and he's earned early scholarship offers from Louisville, Penn, and Toledo.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound sophomore stud is receiving interest from Notre Dame, and he visited Notre Dame for their blowout victory against Bowling Green Oct. 5.
"I loved getting a tour of the campus, seeing Coach Tommy Rees again and getting to talk with him a little bit," Harrison said. "One thing I really liked was how Notre Dame was blowing them out at half time, but the fans continued to stay and cheer on the team. That says a lot about the program. It's an amazing campus and amazing program."
Harrison's first time at Notre Dame was when he was just nine years old, back in 2012 when the Irish crushed Wake Forest 38-0. He returned to South Bend in June for a prospect camp.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news