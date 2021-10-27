 Notre Dame football made big push for five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 10:33:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame made big push for five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
If traffic is avoided, the trek from Pleasant Hill, Iowa to South Bend, Ind. is about six and a half hours. It’s not the shortest drive in the world to see a college football game, but Kadyn Proctor wanted to be at Notre Dame last weekend.

The five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle from Southeast Polk High made that same trip over the summer to get his first look at Notre Dame’s campus. He enjoyed his experience and made it a priority to get back to the university.

“When I went to Notre Dame the first time, my coach took me,” Proctor told BlueandGold.com. “I really felt like it would be a great place to go back to. It was great there the first time, and I wanted to get my family there the second time to see a good game.”

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target and five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor
The Fighting Irish made a strong impression on Proctor, the nation’s No. 6 overall player in the 2023 class last weekend. (Rivals.com)

His family enjoyed the trip. He certainly did as well.

{{ article.author_name }}