Notre Dame made big push for five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor

If traffic is avoided, the trek from Pleasant Hill, Iowa to South Bend, Ind. is about six and a half hours. It’s not the shortest drive in the world to see a college football game, but Kadyn Proctor wanted to be at Notre Dame last weekend.

The five-star class of 2023 offensive tackle from Southeast Polk High made that same trip over the summer to get his first look at Notre Dame’s campus. He enjoyed his experience and made it a priority to get back to the university.

“When I went to Notre Dame the first time, my coach took me,” Proctor told BlueandGold.com. “I really felt like it would be a great place to go back to. It was great there the first time, and I wanted to get my family there the second time to see a good game.”