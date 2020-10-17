A year ago, the Cardinals totaled 249 yards on the ground versus the Irish, 122 by running back Javian Hawkins. This time Louisville was limited to 96 yards — without any sacks skewing the numbers — and Hawkins managed only 51 yards on 15 attempts. He did break one right before halftime for 28 yards, but the other 14 carries netted 23 yards. The defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, allowing the linebackers to aggressively play downhill. Quarterback Malik Cunningham (seven carries, 49 yards) found some success with the option, mainly converting a fourth-and-3 on the lone Louisville touchdown drive.

Advantage: Notre Dame