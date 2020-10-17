0 Turnovers committed in the game, even though it was dominated by defense on both sides. This was especially crucial for Louisville in order to keep it close because it had committed three apiece in each of its first three losses during the 1-3 start while the opposition had only two total.

Louisville also came close to becoming only the fourth team to win its first two games in Notre Dame Stadium. The three who did are USC, Michigan, and Missouri.

4 Straight home games for Notre Dame to begin this season, a first since 1934, when Four Horseman fullback Elmer Layden was in his debut year as the Fighting Irish head coach. The Irish will travel for the first time to a game this year at Pitt next week.

2 Notre Dame wideouts who made their first receptions of the season: junior Kevin Austin (one for 18 yards) and graduate transfer Ben Skowronek (two for 28). Skowronek’s 12-yard catch on third-and-7 from his 48-yard line on the final drive helped Notre Dame run out the clock.

7 Possessions each offense had in the game, which is more like a Note Dame-Navy contest. The average number off possessions generally is around 12 (three per quarter), but both had series that milked the clock. Notre Dame had two possessions that lasted more than seven minutes, while Louisville's touchdown drive to open the third quarter took 7:23.





7:55 Remaining when Notre Dame took possession at its 23-yard line while holding the precarious 12-7 lead. It ran out the clock from there without scoring, and eclipsed the previous longest time of possession this year.

The previous most extended drive of the 2020 season came in the first quarter against the Cardinals, 7:09 on 15 plays that gained 76 yards and ended with a field goal by senior Jonathan Doerer.





9-1 Record for Notre Dame in its last 10 games where the game was decided by seven points or less, dating back to the 24-17 victory versus Navy on Nov. 18. 2017. The lone defeat during that time was the 23-17 setback at Georgia on Sept. 21, 2019.





10 Consecutive wins by Notre Dame, which is now the longest current winning streak in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Air Force also had nine entering the Oct. 17 weekend but was off and not slated to play until Oct. 24.

This marks the 17th time in Notre Dame’s history it has achieved at least 10 wins in a row. The record is 23 in 1988-89.





19 Points totaled by the two teams in Notre Dame’s 12-7 conquest. It was the lowest scoring game in Notre Dame Stadium since the 19 also on Sept. 22, 2012 during a 13-6 victory over Michigan. However, the lowest output in any Fighting Irish game since then was the 10-3 loss at North Carolina State Oct. 8, 2016 played in hurricane conditions at Raleigh, N.C.





22 Consecutive victories at home, which is both No. 2 currently in the Football Bowl Subdivision to Clemson (26) — the next home game on Nov. 7 — and in Notre Dame Stadium’s 90-year history, behind the 28 from 1942-50.





28 Wins in a row versus unranked opposition, second currently to Alabama, which has not lost such a game since 2007. The Notre Dame school record is 29, which could be tied at Pitt (Oct. 24) and broken at Georgia Tech (Oct. 31).