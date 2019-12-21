**BOXSCORE**

INDIANAPOLIS — Once all is said and done and this season is wrapped up in the spring, the final 15 minutes Notre Dame played Saturday in a 62-60 loss to Indiana may end up being the most exhilarating — and heartbreaking — stretch of basketball the Irish play all season.

Notre Dame turned a 17-point deficit into a five-point lead but couldn't hold on. (USA Today/Sports)

Not performing well, and left for dead while trailing 44-27 with 15 minutes remaining in this Crossroads Classic game at Bankerslife Fieldhouse in downtown Indy, Notre Dame used a combination of defensive urgency and Hoosier complacency to launch a 32-10 run and move from down 17 to up 59-54 with 3:40 left in the game. But in the same way Notre Dame came back through the middle stages of the second half, the Hoosiers responded with an 8-1 run to finish the game and sort-of re-steal a win they almost had stolen away from them previously. Hoosier freshman guard Armaan Franklin hit the game-winning three-pointer with 15.7 seconds remaining in the game.

Notre Dame (8-4) had a couple of possessions to tie or lead again but came up empty and fell to Indiana (11-1) for the third straight time and the fourth time in five meetings in the Campus Crossroads. “Well, I’m proud of our group because it looked like we were going to get run out of the gym,” Irish coach Mike Brey said afterward, frequently repeating a theme of pride yet disappointment. “I love how we put ourselves in position but it’s hard to beat good teams even when you get up five with three minutes (remaining).” Irish sophomore guard Dane Goodwin sparked the comeback offensively, scoring all 15 of his points in the second half on 6-of-12 shooting. Notre Dame also enjoyed good interior work from senior forward Juwan Durham, who finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Senior forward John Mooney recorded his ninth double-double this season with 15 points and 10 rebounds, but 5-of-13 shooting tarnished his solid stat line. The lift that helped Notre Dame get back into the game came when it made nine defensive stops on 10 Indiana possessions after switching to a zone look. “I wish we could’ve dug in defensively in man-to-man better to start the game,” said Brey, whose team fell behind 9-1 early and 34-23 at halftime. “I don’t think we did that at all in the first half so now you’re digging out of a hole. Sometimes you almost don’t deserve to win when you play defense for 15 minutes.” The message from Brey was disappointingly similar to that after his team stormed back from down double digits in the second half against Boston College, had some late chances to win, but came up one point short, 73-72. “I love how we gave ourselves a shot,” Brey said, “let’s see if we can finish better.”