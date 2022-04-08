Notre Dame looking to build more recruiting momentum with more visitors
The penultimate recruiting weekend of Notre Dame’s spring football schedule will bring another talented group of recruits to South Bend. The Irish are expected to host at least seven uncommitted re...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news