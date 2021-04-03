 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Listed In Rivals100 CB Khamauri Rogers' Top Six
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-03 10:58:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Listed In Rivals100 CB Khamauri Rogers' Top Six

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

Lexington (Miss.) Holmes County class of 2022 cornerback Khamauri Rogers trimmed down his list of colleges to six on Saturday morning.

Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M made the cut for the 6-1, 160-pound four-star prospect.

The Fighting Irish are a top contender for one of the nation's best cornerbacks.
Notre Dame offered the Under Armour All-American on Feb. 1 and quickly became a top contender. He's built a strong relationship with Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.

