Notre Dame limping into what could've been statement chance vs. Kentucky

This was supposed to be a chance to make a statement. Top-10 Kentucky in Purcell Pavilion. Primetime TV slot. Jay Bilas calling the game. No football Saturday overshadowing it. In the plausible world it envisioned before the season, Notre Dame men’s basketball enters Saturday’s game vs. No. 10 Kentucky (5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) with one loss, maybe two tops. A win might’ve moved the Irish into the top 25 themselves. Instead, Notre Dame is 3-4, has lost three straight games and is limping into the spotlight. The Irish’s most recent showing was a 73-57 loss at Boston College eight days ago in which they never led and trailed by as many as 23 points.

The Eagles were picked to finish last in the ACC this year. Yet, it was Notre Dame that played the role of doormat. Suddenly, this home game against Kentucky is a backs-against-the-wall moment. “They came out, punched us in the mouth, crushed us on the backboard, and we never really recovered,” head coach Mike Brey said afterward. “We were on our heels the whole night. We’re lucky one of those only counts as one league loss, because that was thorough.” Ouch. But accurate. Notre Dame averaged a season-worst .89 points per possession, shot 28.6 percent on three-pointers and allowed Boston College to shoot 49 percent from the field. Even offensive rebounding – an early strength – wasn’t reliable. The Eagles rebounded 32 percent of their misses. “Tonight, it looked like varsity vs. JV,” Brey said. “We got what we deserved.” Notre Dame’s next opponent can make a similar effort look like NBA vs. JV. Kentucky (7-1) rolls in with its usual collection of high-end freshman talent mixed with several upperclassmen. The Wildcats mined the transfer portal hard and snagged four acquisitions. Three were multi-year high-major starters (guard C.J. Frederick, guard Sahvir Wheeler, forward Oscar Tshiebwe). The other, guard Kellan Grady, is a super senior who scored 2,002 points at Davidson.

Notre Dame basketball has lost three straight games heading into its meeting with No. 10 Kentucky. (Arden Barnes/USA TODAY Sports)

Through eight games, Kentucky is 32nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 69th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per barttorvik.com. The Wildcats opened the year with a 79-71 loss to No. 2 Duke and have won seven straight games against mid- and low-major opponents since then. They’re entering the meat of their non-conference schedule. Games against Ohio State and Louisville are up next after Notre Dame. “You’re playing against their best,” head coach John Calipari said of the upcoming stretch. Notre Dame, though, has yet to show it against high-major competition. The Irish’s three wins have come against Cal State Northridge, High Point and Division II Chaminade. In six games against Division I competition, they’re 122nd in adjusted offensive efficiency. It’s a small sample, but their three-point percentage (29.6) and turnover rate (16.7 percent) would be KenPom-era worsts (2002-present) for the program. Seeking a spark, Notre Dame threw freshman Blake Wesley in the deep end as the starting point guard at Boston College. The South Bend native had been a dynamic scorer off the bench in the first six games, albeit with some streakiness. He scored 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting against Boston College, with three assists and four turnovers.

Wesley (6-5, 195 pounds) brings a different look than senior Prentiss Hubb as a lead guard – explosiveness and blow-by ability with a strong handle. The shooting may vacillate (as it does with Hubb), but he’s 11-for-29 (37.9 percent) on three-pointers so far. Wesley can not only drive, but get all the way to the rim. Notre Dame has asked him to break down a defense and make things happen. He has had some eye-popping moments, but can also improve his decision-making and ease up on the gas pedal.

No. 10 Kentucky at Notre Dame