Naperville (Ill.) Central class of 2022 wide receiver Reggie Fleurima was in South Bend Dec. 14 for a visit. He saw an Irish bowl practice and then watched the Notre Dame men's basketball team knock off UCLA. Fleurima called it his "best visit so far." "I just love the school, so that's probably part of the reason why," admitted Fleurima. "I like the coaches; they were really welcoming to me and the other recruits. "It was a smoothly ran practice. It was under control but at the same time, everyone was going full-speed and high tempo."

An offer from Notre Dame would be huge for 2022 WR Reggie Fleurima (Rivals.com)

Fleurima spent time chatting with quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, wide receivers coach Del Alexander and safeties coach Terry Joseph during the visit. Fleurima also got to speak with Irish head coach Brian Kelly for the first time.

If the Fleurima name sounds familiar, it should. His father is Reggie Fleurima Sr. who was a defensive lineman for Notre Dame in the early 1990s under Lou Holtz. An offer from the Fighting Irish would be a big moment for the younger Fleurima and would certainly have a big impact in his recruitment as well. If Notre Dame is to offer, it would join Cincinnati, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, Purdue and Virginia Tech on his offer sheet.