Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett class of 2021 athlete Prince Kollie took to Twitter to let his followers know that he'll be announcing his commitment at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

There are currently eight Rivals FutureCast picks in for Kollie, and all of them are for the 6-2, 205-pounder to pick the Fighting Irish.

Rivals ranks Kollie as the nation's No. 57 outside linebacker and No. 19 player in the state of Tennessee. He holds over 32 offers, which obviously included his top five schools, plus the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

In Notre Dame's defense, Kollie would be an idea fit at rover or buck linebacker.

“He’s a very well-mannered young man,” David Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley previously said of Kollie. “He gets the job done — not only on the field but in the classroom as well. He works hard; he demands a lot of himself. His work ethic has really seen an uptick in the past year and a half when colleges started calling on him.

“He was voted a team captain as a junior last season, which you don’t see a lot of. He carries himself in a very respectful manner. He’s a very humble young man and his faith is very important to him.”