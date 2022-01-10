Notre Dame LB Bo Bauer returning for fifth season

Bo Bauer has played in every Notre Dame football game that’s taken place since the start of his freshman season in 2018. Bauer plans to extend that streak of 51 consecutive games played by using the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility relief and returning to the Irish for a fifth season. He announced his return Monday on Instagram. One more full season of games would push Bauer past the career games record of 61 set by nose guard Kurt Hinish last season.

The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Bauer’s value to special teams allowed him to become an instant contributor as a freshman. That role has continued in each of the last four seasons. But his role in the defense expanded to its greatest impact in 2021. Bauer, who rotated behind fifth-year captain Drew White at middle linebacker, finished the season with 47 tackles — eight fewer than White and sixth on the team. Bauer played a role in third-down packages for the Irish, which helped him record five pass breakups, four tackles for a loss, two quarterback hurries, 1.5 sacks and one interception. Bauer and senior-to-be JD Bertrand, who led the Irish in 2021 with 101 tackles while playing will linebacker, will likely work in tandem at mike linebacker with Marist Liufau returning from injury at will linebacker.