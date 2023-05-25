Notre Dame lands three on Athlon Sports 2023 Preseason All-America Team
Athlon Sports released its 2023 Preseason All-America team Thursday and three Notre Dame players — sophomore offensive tackle Blake Fisher, sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison and junior offensive tackle Joe Alt — earned honors across the four selected teams.
Alt was selected to the first team, while Morrison earned a spot on the second team. Fisher was included on the fourth team.
Alt and Fisher started on the offensive line for a Notre Dame offense that rushed for 2,457 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.
As a freshman, Morrison started nine games and totaled 33 tackles and a team-high six interceptions. He also registered four pass breakups. His six interceptions were the most for a Notre Dame defensive player since Manti Te’o had seven as a Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2012
For the full press release, click here.
