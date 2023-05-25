Athlon Sports released its 2023 Preseason All-America team Thursday and three Notre Dame players — sophomore offensive tackle Blake Fisher, sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison and junior offensive tackle Joe Alt — earned honors across the four selected teams. Alt was selected to the first team, while Morrison earned a spot on the second team. Fisher was included on the fourth team.

