Notre Dame lands four players on AP All-America Teams
Less than two weeks before its Sept. 3 season opener at No. 2 Ohio State, fifth-ranked Notre Dame showed off its star power.
At least on paper.
Four Irish players have been selected to the Associated Press’ 2022 Preseason All-America first and second teams, led by senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey and grad senior left offensive guard Jarrett Patterson, both first-teamers.
The All-America selections were revealed on Monday.
Patterson, questionable for the opener with a sprained foot, was selected as a center — the position which he has played and started at for the past three seasons. Patterson moved to guard earlier this month to accommodate surging center Zeke Correll.
Foskey is on a trajectory to break Justin Tuck’s 18-year-old career sack record at ND if he simply matches last year’s production (11 sacks).
Senior safety Brandon Joseph and junior tight end Michael Mayer made the AP second team. Joseph is a transfer from Northwestern. Mayer set single-season ND tight end records for receptions (71), receiving yards (840) and TD catches (7) and is on pace to easily top the school career charts in all three categories this season.
No. 1 Alabama landed the most players on the All-America teams, with four first-teamers and two second-teamers. Ohio State was next with five total and three first-teamers.
Defending national champ Georgia matched Notre Dame with four total selections. The Bulldogs had three first-teamers.
AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback -- Bryce Young, junior, Alabama
Running backs -- Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.
Tackles -- Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.
Guards -- Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.
Center -- Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.
Tight end -- Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.
Wide receivers -- Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.
All-purpose player -- Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.
Kicker -- Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.
Defense
Edge rushers -- Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.
Linemen -- Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.
Linebackers -- Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.
Cornerbacks -- Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.
Safeties -- Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.
Defensive back -- Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.
Punter -- Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback – C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.
Running backs -- Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.
Tackles -- Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.
Guards -- O’Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.
Center -- John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.
Tight end -- Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.
Wide receivers -- Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.
All-purpose player -- Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama
Kicker -- Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri
Defense
Edge rushers -- Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.
Linemen -- Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.
Linebackers -- Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.
Cornerbacks -- Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.
Safeties -- Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.
Defensive back -- Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.
Punter -- Kyle Ostendorp, junior, Arizona.
