Notre Dame lands four players on AP All-America Teams

Less than two weeks before its Sept. 3 season opener at No. 2 Ohio State, fifth-ranked Notre Dame showed off its star power.

At least on paper.

Four Irish players have been selected to the Associated Press’ 2022 Preseason All-America first and second teams, led by senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey and grad senior left offensive guard Jarrett Patterson, both first-teamers.

The All-America selections were revealed on Monday.