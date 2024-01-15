"But throughout the visit, I had a really great time ... had a lot of fun," Ko'o told Inside ND Sports earlier on Monday . "I got to meet with all the coaches that I would be working with ... I got to see all the facilities and everything."

Over the weekend, Ko'o got an introduction to snow, toured Notre Dame's campus and spent extensive time with the coaching staff including head coach Marcus Freeman , defensive graduate assistant Max Bullough and director of recruiting Chad Bowden .

According to Rivals, Ko'o is a three-star linebacker and the No. 3 player in Hawaii. He is currently unranked nationally and at his position. Ko'o attends Honolulu Punahou, where is coached by his father, Nate Kia. Punahou is the same school that produced former ND linebacker linebacker Marist Liufau.

"For an outside linebacker, Kia can do both things asked of him really well," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney said. "He can blitz off the edge and he's also super comfortable dropping in coverage, defending the pass or coming up and making a play on the ball. He causes a lot of problems off the edge because he's agile and physical but a lot of his sacks are coming off quarterbacks holding onto the ball way too long. I love his versatility and his physical nature and so he's someone who could keep climbing up the rankings the more we see him."

Although he's listed as an outside linebacker, Ko'o said he's expected to move to inside linebacker as a senior for Punahou's defense and fill that same position when he enrolls at Notre Dame.

With Ko'o's commitment, Notre Dame's 2025 class now sits at 14 commitments and holds a 1,5612-point total, the highest in the nation. Ko'o is the first linebacker to join the Irish class with current four-star linebacker commit Dominik Hulak expected to fill the vyper end position at the next level. Freeman, defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington have already landed seven commitments from recruits who project as front-seven players in college.

Heading into Notre Dame's junior day on Jan. 20, the Irish have secured three commitments this month in the 2025 class: Ko'o, four-star defensive end Christopher Burgess Jr. and four-star safety Ethan Long. After Ko'o's commitment, the Irish are projected to build out their linebacker haul in the 2025 class by pursuing four-star targets Anthony Sacca, Christian Jones, Noah Mikhail and Marco Jones.