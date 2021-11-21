Notre Dame lands All-American punter Bryce McFerson

Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy specialist Bryce McFerson committed to Wake Forest on Sept. 11, 2020 but backed off his pledge to the Demon Deacons on Nov. 19, the same day he took a flight up to South Bend for a Notre Dame official visit. And coming out of his visit weekend, McFerson received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame and flipped his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is recruiting McFerson to play punter, and he’s the No. 2 player at that position in the 2022 class, per Kohl’s Professional Camps. McFerson is committed to playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

The Fighting Irish have their 23rd pledge of their 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-1, 175-pounder looks to be Notre Dame’s punter of the future with Jay Bramblett entering his senior season in 2022. Chris Sailer Kicking ranks McFerson as a five-star prospect, and Sailer raves about McFerson in his evaluation of him. “Bryce is a phenomenal high school punting and kicking prospect,” Sailer wrote. “He is a great looking athlete with a powerful leg. His punting is a major strength. He hits a FBS level ball, and his consistency is impressive. His feet and hands are quick and efficient. Bryce is averaging 45+ yards, with 4.7+ hang time. He also shows he can hit 50+, with 5.0+ hang time. “He’s a phenomenal directional punter and a fantastic kicker. He does a great job on field goals, and Bryce hits a clean ball and has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong and college ready.