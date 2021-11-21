Notre Dame lands All-American punter Bryce McFerson
Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy specialist Bryce McFerson committed to Wake Forest on Sept. 11, 2020 but backed off his pledge to the Demon Deacons on Nov. 19, the same day he took a flight up to South Bend for a Notre Dame official visit.
And coming out of his visit weekend, McFerson received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame and flipped his commitment to the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is recruiting McFerson to play punter, and he’s the No. 2 player at that position in the 2022 class, per Kohl’s Professional Camps. McFerson is committed to playing in the 2022 All-American Bowl.
The 6-1, 175-pounder looks to be Notre Dame’s punter of the future with Jay Bramblett entering his senior season in 2022.
Chris Sailer Kicking ranks McFerson as a five-star prospect, and Sailer raves about McFerson in his evaluation of him.
“Bryce is a phenomenal high school punting and kicking prospect,” Sailer wrote. “He is a great looking athlete with a powerful leg. His punting is a major strength. He hits a FBS level ball, and his consistency is impressive. His feet and hands are quick and efficient. Bryce is averaging 45+ yards, with 4.7+ hang time. He also shows he can hit 50+, with 5.0+ hang time.
“He’s a phenomenal directional punter and a fantastic kicker. He does a great job on field goals, and Bryce hits a clean ball and has 55+ yard range off the ground. His kickoffs are strong and college ready.
“Bryce is a fine young man with a great attitude and work ethic. One of the hardest workers out there. He has all the tools to dominate the next level and is a big-time combo prospect.”
During his senior season in which he helped lead Metrolina Christian Academy to a 10-2 season, he averaged 46 yards per punt with a long of 62 and pinned the opponent inside their 20 six times on 24 total punts.
As a kicker, McFerson kicked off 67 times and recorded 63 touchbacks. He was 43-of-43 on extra points and six of 12 on field goals with a long of 47.
McFerson is Notre Dame’s 23rd commitment of the 2022 recruiting class. The Fighting Irish have taken a scholarship specialist in the past four classes (2019 punter Jay Bramblett, 2020 long snapper Alex Peitsch, 2021 kicker Joshua Bryan and 2022 punter Bryce McFerson).
