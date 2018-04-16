Notre Dame has started off their 2020 recruiting class with a bang as four-star Drew Pyne has announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish. The New Canaan, Conn. quarterback has a lengthy offer sheet but decided that, after his visit to South Bend last week, Notre Dame was the school for him.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I went to two games this year," Pyne said. "I was at the Georgia game, which they lost by one point, and I was at the LSU game. They looked like a really good team and coach Kelly is really drive to have win a National Championship. That’s a big priority for them.

"They play a national schedule and they’re on national TV every week," he said. "It’s a great school to play at and while I’m there they’ll play teams like Ohio State and Wisconsin. That will be really exciting.

"Coach Rees is awesome," said Pyne. "He’s played there and had the experience of playing quarterback at Notre Dame so that will be really helpful. Coach Long runs a great offense and I’m really excited to have him. Obviously, coach Kelly is unbelievable.

"The education is unbelievable too," he said. "I’m going to study business in college and their business school is the No. 1 undergraduate business school in the country.

"I was open-minded going into the visit this past week," Pyne said. "I had narrowed down my options a bit prior to the visit but they did a great job when I was there and they kind of sealed the deal when I was there. It was a great visit and it really just felt like home.

"The coaches can’t really talk to me as much right now but I plan on helping out recruiting as much as I can," he said. "I want to get guys to come to Notre Dame so I can play with them. I’m really excited to do all that."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Quarterback is easily the most important position on the field and it’s always a very important part of a recruiting class. Notre Dame has their quarterback for the 2020 class locked in Pyne, one of six quarterbacks in the class of 2020 top 100, and he is one of the best out there. Mechanically, Pyne is very advanced and he still throws with a lot of power even though he isn't the biggest player out there. His footwork is impressive and he is a very smart quarterback. The biggest thing for Pyne will be how he adjusts to the speed of the game at the next level.