Notre Dame Keeping Tabs On Oklahoma State DB Commit
Jabbar Muhammad has been committed to Oklahoma State for more than a year.
The three-star DeSoto (Texas) cornerback actually gave the Cowboys a verbal pledge way back in April of 2018.
So where do things stand now?
“I’m 100 percent committed to Oklahoma State right now,” Muhammad said. “But I’m also open to other schools that want to come in and recruit me.”
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news