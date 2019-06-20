News More News
2019-06-20

Notre Dame Keeping Tabs On Oklahoma State DB Commit

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Texas cornerback Jabbar Muhammad is on Notre Dame's radar.

Jabbar Muhammad has been committed to Oklahoma State for more than a year.

The three-star DeSoto (Texas) cornerback actually gave the Cowboys a verbal pledge way back in April of 2018.

So where do things stand now?

“I’m 100 percent committed to Oklahoma State right now,” Muhammad said. “But I’m also open to other schools that want to come in and recruit me.”

