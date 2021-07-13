Notre Dame Jumps In Rivals Recruiting Rankings After Adding LB Jaylen Sneed

Four-star Hilton Head (S.C.) High linebacker Jaylen Sneed’s Monday commitment to Notre Dame vaulted the Irish back to a familiar spot in the 2022 Rivals team recruiting rankings. Adding Sneed, the nation’s No. 46 overall recruit, bumped Notre Dame’s class up to No. 2 from No. 4. It had fallen two spots to fourth Sunday after losing a commitment from three-star defensive end Darren Agu of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High in Rabun Gap, Ga. With Sneed’s commitment, the Irish have 18 players in their 2022 class and 2,011 points in Rivals’ class ranking system. That trails only Ohio State, which has the No. 1 class and 2,636 points from 17 commits. Penn State (No. 3, 1,856 points), LSU (No. 4, 1,837) and Florida State (No. 5, 1,742) round out the top five of the rankings. Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Georgia and Boston College are Nos. 6-10.

Brian Kelly and Notre Dame now have Rivals' No. 2 class in 2022. (AP)

Notre Dame initially surged to the No. 2 spot June 19 when it landed four-star Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. Late June and early July commitments from three-star Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High offensive lineman Ashton Craig, three-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Jayden Bellamy and four-star Naples (Fla.) High cornerback Devin Moore kept the Irish in that spot. Notre Dame’s average star ranking of 3.72 trails only Ohio State (4.18), LSU (3.86) and Oklahoma (3.85) among teams in the top 10. The Irish have 13 four-star commits and five three-stars. Sneed is the highest-ranked player in the class and jumped 17 spots in the latest Rivals250 update. A further rise might be Notre Dame’s best bet for signing a five-star in the 2022 class.